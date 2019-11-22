DAVENPORT — Muscatine boys basketball coach John Windham thinks that by the end of last season, despite the team finishing winless, the weather was one of their toughest opponents.
"We went nine days without a practice," Windham said. "Then we had to have like four games in five days.
Windham spoke about the team on Friday during the Mississippi Athletic Conference luncheon at the RiverCenter in Davenport, the annual event hosted by the Davenport Noon Optimist Club.
But the second-year head coach didn't dwell on the past too much, as the new season is here and the Muskies see new opportunities after an active offseason.
"Our guys have been in the gym since March," said Windham. "This summer ... we took 10 kids down to play (in Kansas City) ... and we were very, very successful.
"You're going to see a different team than you saw last year."
The Muskie coach said the school has taken steps to help the program rebound, including implementing for the first time a program for some of the district's younger kids.
"We did something new that's never happened in Muscatine. We started a fifth-grade program where we worked (with) the kids twice a week and had a one-day event in our Van Hecke Center," said Windham.
A poll of all the conference's head coaches was taken at the event. North Scott was the overwhelming favorite to finish atop the conference after they went 23-3 last season and made a trip to state.
After that it got a little interesting as there was a tie for second and fourth places. In second were Bettendorf and Davenport Central with Pleasant Valley and Assumption tying for the next two spots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.