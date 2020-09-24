With newfound identity, Muskies look to build on win

After going a calendar year between wins, the Muscatine football team is now focused on turning last week's 31-0 victory over Davenport West into a different streak — a winning streak.
Not only did the Muskies turn in a homecoming victory, but the convincing manner in which it happened has the team confident in its new identity as a run-first team.
But it happened almost by accident.
After starting senior quarterback Jake Draves left the second game of the season with an injury that will likely keep him out the rest of the year, the Muscatine staff had to do some serious internal scouting.
"I was starting to worry about (the players) mentally," Muskie coach D.J. Hawkins said. "It had been so long, I wondered if they forgot what it felt like (to win), and had so many scars from all the close games we've had.
"It was really good to win and get a confidence boost, and it helped the kids see what we've been preaching to them."
Especially since the Muskies' preferred offensive weapon, senior running back Tim Nimely, has only played a little over a half of football because of injuries.
Even in that span, however, Nimely showed why he's been an all-state selection the past two years. The senior ran for 161 yards on 23 carries.
As for Friday night's game against Davenport North (2-1), Nimely's status will be determined prior to kickoff, which will be around 7:15 at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.
Nonetheless, the Muskies (1-3) have turned the quarterback reins over to senior Eli Gaye, who was an all-state wide receiver as a sophomore.
"The boys have stayed focused through it all," Hawkins said. "They haven't panicked. They know we've been playing good games, they know we had some things to clean up in order to get a win. So they focused on that, and it was made even better doing it on a night when we were honoring our seniors and homecoming. That was special for us.
"They were excited (about the win) for sure."
While the passing game with Gaye in the lineup remains a work in progress, Muscatine boasts an immensely talented backfield, even if Nimely is sidelined again.
"We never want to lose anybody, but (Draves' injury) did force our hand," said Hawkins.
In fact, through four games, the Muskies have four players who have rushed for over 100 yards this season. Senior Mentor Cooper leads the group with 385 yards on 66 carries, followed by Gaye's 251 yards on 51 rushing attempts.
However, Cooper only had five carries in the win over West. He finished with 43 yards, after a having a few runs go for negative yardage.
Cooper had a key play in the game, though, when he busted a 55-yard touchdown run in the second half that sealed the victory.
Gaye had 188 yards on 28 carries and two scores last Friday.
But it was junior Mason Crabtree who got things going, as he picked up some key first downs and scored a touchdown of his own on his way to running for 113 yards on 19 carries.
Prior to that, Crabtree hadn't touched the ball during a game this season.
In Davenport North, the Muskies will take on a team that lost to Bettendorf 21-0 in Week 3.
But the Wildcats possess a balanced offense that may be tricky to prepare for. Thus far, North has attempted 83 passes to 105 runs. Senior Zane Beebe, who has apparently cemented the QB job after an early-season share, has thrown 60 of those passes, completing 36 for 349 yards and two touchdowns. He also has been picked three times.
Beebe is also the Wildcats' leading rusher, accounting for 112 of North's 412 yards on the ground.
If North does air it out a little more, the Muskies have confidence in their athletic defensive backfield to cover the Wildcat receivers as well as their linemen and linebackers to get some pressure on those attempts.
Those groups have even shown an ability to overlap in duties, as defensive tackle Togeh Deseh pulled in one the Muskies' two interceptions.
Deseh was named Muscatine's homecoming king last week while notching three tackles for loss and a sack against West.
"My head was all over the place last week," said Deseh. "I was trying to stay locked in for the game, but then there was all the homecoming festivities and keeping up with school, too, that was a challenge. But it was a fun time."
Now that the pieces seem to be in the right places for the Muskies, the team has its sights set on going for two wins in a row.
"Hopefully we can build off the win," said Deseh, "and just keep going from here."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!