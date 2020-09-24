With newfound identity, Muskies look to build on win

As for Friday night's game against Davenport North (2-1), Nimely's status will be determined prior to kickoff, which will be around 7:15 at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport.

Nonetheless, the Muskies (1-3) have turned the quarterback reins over to senior Eli Gaye, who was an all-state wide receiver as a sophomore.

"The boys have stayed focused through it all," Hawkins said. "They haven't panicked. They know we've been playing good games, they know we had some things to clean up in order to get a win. So they focused on that, and it was made even better doing it on a night when we were honoring our seniors and homecoming. That was special for us.

"They were excited (about the win) for sure."

While the passing game with Gaye in the lineup remains a work in progress, Muscatine boasts an immensely talented backfield, even if Nimely is sidelined again.

"We never want to lose anybody, but (Draves' injury) did force our hand," said Hawkins.

In fact, through four games, the Muskies have four players who have rushed for over 100 yards this season. Senior Mentor Cooper leads the group with 385 yards on 66 carries, followed by Gaye's 251 yards on 51 rushing attempts.