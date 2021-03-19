With state title, Simon indulges in 'championship lifestyle'

Kobe Simon called his shot.
It wasn't necessarily with his words, but he did it with ink by putting pen to paper, committing to Grand View University's wrestling program leading up to his Class 2A state title.
And with a tattoo.
West Liberty's 220-pound grappler qualified for the state wrestling tournament in every one of his four years as a Comet — all at the same weight class, no less — inching closer each consecutive campaign until he ultimately claimed the elusive title as a senior.
His championship season, one that makes him the Muscatine Journal's Wrestler of the Year, ended with a record of 37-3. It included 19 wins by pin, three major decisions and two technical falls.
He even moved up and wrestled at 285 on occasion to help West Liberty stack dual wins, going 7-0 in such matches.
"We didn’t have a heavyweight but we had a young back up 220-pounder (in freshman Quintyn Rocha, who went 18-12)," West Liberty head coach Ian Alke said. "It’s nice to have someone in your lineup that can go up a weight and guarantee you a win in most cases."
Further, Simon proved that there weren't many better over the course of the season.
All three of his losses came against the same opponent — Lisbon's Cole Clark, who went on to claim his own title at 220, capping off his run through the Class 1A field with a 42-0 season.
The Predicament ranked Simon No. 1 in its first set of rankings of the 2020-21 season. But after that, the wrestling site moved him down a slot to No. 2 in favor of Central Lyon-GLR senior Dylan Winkel.
Simon beat Winkel for the 2A title by 6-4 decision.
"If you’re not careful, the anxiety and excitement (of the state meet) can take a toll on you to the point it affects you physically," Alke said. "It was important to keep things real calm (going into the championship match). We chose coaches that would lighten the mood and found a place away from the show where Kobe could relax and keep his mind on something else.
"Once it got closer to go time, we started focusing on the task ... Afterward, it was a huge dump of emotions. Four years of practice, competitions, success and failure, arguments and agreements, all came together. It was the ultimate paycheck and pure joy."
Leading up to the Comets' sectional meet, Simon decided to lock in his future and commit to NAIA powerhouse program Grand View in Des Moines.
On a visit to the school, Simon became infatuated with the wrestling program. And for good reason.
The Vikings rattled off an astounding nine straight NAIA national championships starting in 2012 before finishing second to Life University by five points (158 to 153) this season.
"It was a pretty easy decision," Simon said. "I wanted to go somewhere where I was going to be able to wrestle right off the bat, and when I went on my visit, they were great ... And it's not too far from home, so all those things just came together."
But Simon took things a step further and tattooed the Vikings’ “Championship lifestyle” mantra on the back of his left arm.
"I went to Grand View ... and that was their main thing, live a championship lifestyle," he said. "I really liked that, so (before sectionals), I got the tattoo, it's something I'll always have with me from this season."
Grand View head wrestling coach Nick Mitchell said he didn’t know about the tattoo until he picked up a Des Moines Register and saw a picture of Simon’s ink during the state tournament.
“It’s great to have a kid that has bought in like that already,” Mitchell said.
"We have watched Kobe for a couple years. His athletic ability as a big guy is what really stood out. He has great low level attacks, which is huge for an upper-weight wrestler. We also feel like he has the frame to continue to get bigger and really grow into a good-sized 285-pounder in college.
It took some long-term patience on Simon’s part to get to the top, but there was some day-to-day urgency to get there.
That came when Alke took over prior to Simon's sophomore year, and brought Jesse Drahos with him. Drahos won a state championship while at Belle Plaine and wrestled for the U.S. Marines.
"When coach Alke came in and brought Jesse with him, wrestling against (Jesse) every day not only made me a better wrestler, but made me a lot stronger," Simon said. "I really hit the weights hard and started thinking about my diet, really focusing on the things you need to do to be the best."
The signs that Simon would get there were there in the beginning.
As a freshman, Simon went 32-18, beating then-Clear Creek Amana senior Tanner Cochran by 3-2 decision in the 2A District 3 meet to ensure a trip to the state meet for the first time.
However, two straight defeats would make that first trip to state a bit shorter than anticipated.
"He’s always been a big kid so competing at the varsity level at 220 as a freshman is tough, let alone at the state tournament," Alke said. "His growth in confidence and maturity each year made a huge impact on his success. He spent a lot of time in the weight room and competed at a high level in multiple sports."
But that early exit as a freshman ended up planting the seeds for an eventual champion.
"It was a lot of hard work, but after qualifying as a freshman, I just thought 'Why not me?'" Simon said, reflecting back on that first state meet.
And that's not to say there weren't some frustrations — if not doubts — dating back a ways.
"At the AAU state tournament (as an eighth-grader), I didn't even end up placing, even though I was probably suppose to," Simon said. "I lost in the quarterfinals, then took another tough loss.
"Even freshman year, I made it to state, but I had almost 20 losses. (At that point), I never would have thought I'd be talking about winning a state title."
As a sophomore, Simon recovered from a first-round loss at state to finish fourth with a 36-12 record.
Inching yet closer to the top of the podium, Simon maintained an undefeated record while making it to the championship bout as a junior, but dropped a 6-0 decision to Woodward-Granger's Cody Fisher, whose 2019-20 senior season saw him go 52-0.
As if a state championship and two top-four finishes don't provide a clear enough picture of Simon's ability on the mat, he went 74-4 the past two seasons. Those four losses came against two wrestlers who went a combined 94-0 in those seasons.
"Of course those losses made me better," Simon said, "because you need competition throughout the season to get you ready for the postseason. I really didn't worry too much (about this season's losses to Clark), especially knowing that he was a 1A kid. A loss is a loss, it would have been nice to beat him, that was my goal, we both got better from those matches."
Simon's insatiable appetite to get better will suit him at the next level, according to his future coach.
“Besides his athletic ability, we always look for guys who we think will be a great fit for our program off the mat too," Mitchell said. "He really seems to fit well with our team and our championship lifestyle mentality.”