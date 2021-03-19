With state title, Simon indulges in 'championship lifestyle'

"It was a pretty easy decision," Simon said. "I wanted to go somewhere where I was going to be able to wrestle right off the bat, and when I went on my visit, they were great ... And it's not too far from home, so all those things just came together."

But Simon took things a step further and tattooed the Vikings’ “Championship lifestyle” mantra on the back of his left arm.

"I went to Grand View ... and that was their main thing, live a championship lifestyle," he said. "I really liked that, so (before sectionals), I got the tattoo, it's something I'll always have with me from this season."

Grand View head wrestling coach Nick Mitchell said he didn’t know about the tattoo until he picked up a Des Moines Register and saw a picture of Simon’s ink during the state tournament.

“It’s great to have a kid that has bought in like that already,” Mitchell said.

"We have watched Kobe for a couple years. His athletic ability as a big guy is what really stood out. He has great low level attacks, which is huge for an upper-weight wrestler. We also feel like he has the frame to continue to get bigger and really grow into a good-sized 285-pounder in college.