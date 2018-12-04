Muscatine coach John Windham knows it's going to be tough for his boys basketball team to play close games against the top team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
That proved to be the case in Tuesday's 77-42 loss at North Scott. The game was tied at eight in the opening minutes but the Lancers (2-0, 1-0) exploded out to a 25-4 run to put the game well our of reach.
"We didn't box out," Windham said of the run. "They got a lot of second shots. We've been working on it (defensive rebounding) but we're not there yet."
Landon Eiland scored 19 points and Cortaviaus added 14 to lead North Scott. For Muscatine (0-3, 0-1), meanwhile, sophomore Noah Yahn scored 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He was the only Muskie to reach double figures.
"He does a lot of things very good in the offense," Windham said. "We're trying to have him get better on the defensive end and make better decision with the ball. Once he gets those three pieces together, he'll be one (heckuva) ball player."
