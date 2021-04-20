Young Muskies showing progress, but fall to West

Although the Muscatine boys tennis team was shut out against Davenport West on Tuesday afternoon at Muscatine High School, Muskie coach Jim Sichterman does see progress in his young team.

Muscatine, whose two juniors on the roster represent the most experienced members of the team, dropped all eight matches to the much more experienced West team in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.

"The kids continue to work hard, listen, learn and get better," Sichterman said. "We saw good, competitive matches and points."

The Muskies had only five playing against the Falcons, which meant one of the singles matches resulted in a forfeit in favor of West, and only two doubles matches were contested whereas typically three are played.

In the matches that were played, Muscatine wasn't able to stretch any beyond the two-set minimum. They were able to win games in each match played.

And the Muskies didn't commit a terrible amount of unforced errors, either, but West just made more shots.