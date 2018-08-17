Tim Martin couldn’t help but crack a smile when pondering the potential of the Muscatine volleyball team.
“I really have high hopes for this group,” Martin said. “I’ve got a lot of youth, a number of sophomores I brought up mixed with seven seniors and a handful of juniors.”
Of course, the Muskies lost a handful of accomplished seniors off last season’s 6-24 team, most of which were either attackers or provided the block at the net.
But the Muskies have newcomers in both of those areas, and they return senior Haley Jarrett, who started every match at setter last season.
“It’s tremendous,” Martin said of having Jarrett back. “She’s going to be our court leader. You have to have someone like that; you have to have that kind of leadership on the floor.”
Two returning seniors in defensive specialist Kendra Eller and middle hitter Kayla Scholtz will join Jarrett. The Muskies also return junior middle hitter Hannah Wieskamp, who showed plenty of flashes in her sophomore season.
Both Martin and Jarrett are happy with the core group of returners but have been impressed with the play of the newcomers throughout the offseason.
“I think they’re great,” Jarrett said. “They have a bunch of spunk and they’re not afraid to get in there and be scrappy. They go all out for every ball so it’s nice to see.
“A lot of the younger girls stepped up and showed their potential (in the offseason) so that was really nice.”
Junior Hannah Reynolds figures to be a major part of the attack, according to Martin, after “developing tremendously” over the summer.
“She was determined and made big leaps,” Martin said. “I think she’s going to be our go-to person when we need some points.”
Sophomores Madi Paterson and Kaylynn Salyars both figure to see playing time in the front line, too.
However, perhaps the Muskies’ biggest weapon, sophomore Rylie Moss, will start out in the back row at defensive specialist.
“Every camp we went to she (Moss) was the one the (coaches) talked about,” Martin said.
Moss is an “all-around athlete,” who could possibly see some time in the front row, too.
The Muskies proved talented existed at time last season. Inconsistent play was Muscatine's undoing, but Martin believes that will be less of an issue this year thanks to a defense that can “make a statement” in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
“That might be the biggest thing I’ve seen out there is the girls that play defense in the back row are very consistent,” Martin said. “I’ve seen it in all of the practices and camps this year. They’re very determined, and they’re very energetic.”
Of course, the Muskies will need to improve their offense that ranked ninth out of 10 teams in both serve percentage and kills in the MAC last season.
“The goals are to be very aggressive with our serving, just find the open gaps to try to throw the other teams off,” Jarrett said. “Getting the first pass up, that’s always a big key to our offense. Working together and communication, that’ll be big too.”
Muscatine hasn’t finished in the top half of the MAC since 2013, but Martin is optimistic his team can break that trend this season if they compete in the big matches.
“One of my goals is we finish in the middle of the MAC or higher,” Martin said. “I think this group can do that as long as they want to, going out there and playing against the Bettendorfs, PVs, and the Clintons.
“Can you compete at that level and not shy away from a strong team because you know their history? These girls have to go out and get at it, stay with it and challenge everybody every point.”
