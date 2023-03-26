After a falling of snow early Saturday, many people in Muscatine busied themselves with winter activities despite the fact spring officially began the previous week. The National Weather Service reports no new snow is expected for at least the next week. Temperatures for the coming week are going to be in the high 40s until the later half in which they will rise into the 50s.
Spring in Iowa
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Kids, parents, grandparents and dogs were out in full force, enjoying the fresh snowfall in the parks of Bettendorf, Sunday, March 25, 2018, a…