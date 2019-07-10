Matt Coss

Regional sports editor

Wyndham Clark, Charles Howell III, Sungjae Im, Zach Johnson

Tom Johnston

Dispatch-Argus lead golf writer

Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, Jhonattan Vegas

Don Doxsie

Q-C Times sports columnist

Brian Harman, Charles Howell III, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

Bobby Metcalf

Q-C Times assistant sports editor

Viktor Hovland, Charles Howell III, Kyle Stanley, Matthew Wolff

Drake Lansman

Dispatch-Argus sports writer

Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann

Todd Hajduk

TPC Deere Run GM

Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Kyle Stanley, Harold Varner III

Kevin Dean

Deere Run head professional

Charles Howell III, Denny McCarthy, Collin Morikawa, Kyle Stanley

Brian Delaney

Deere Run asst. professional

Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Harold Varner III, Matthew Wolff

Marcus Keimig

Deere Run asst. professional

Jason Dufner, Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Ollie Schniederjans 

Mitch VanZuiden

Deere Run Outside Operations Manager

Joel Dahmen, Charles Howell III, Joaquin Niemann, Chris Stroud

