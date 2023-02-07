The day the America Queen docked on the Muscatine riverfront was the busiest day for the Pearl Button Museum, Executive Director Dustin Joy said.

The museum was one of three main stops on the Queen’s itinerary, along with the Muscatine Art Center and the Environmental Learning Center. Joy reported a series of buses arrived at the museum about every 15 minutes. On a normal Saturday during the summer, he said the museum gets 20 to 30 people. On that day there were over 200 people who visited the museum. Joy also said the people who visited were the “natural audience” for the museum, as many were history buffs who wanted to learn more about the area.

“I think they enjoyed the museum, it was good for us, we had some sales in the gift shop and people got to enjoy the history that we think we do pretty well here,” he said.

It could be more of the same this summer after last week’s announcement that Muscatine was accepted as a port city and American Queen Voyages steamboats would make three stops in 2023. Steamboats from American Queen Voyages will dock July 16, July 30 and Sept. 10 in Muscatine. More dates will be scheduled in 2024. Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President of Operations and Tourism Rebecca Paulsen said one of the steamboats is docked this year to be refurbished, and most of the ports had been determined before the arrangement with Muscatine was closed.

“We are expecting them to arrive more often in 2024,” Paulsen said.

Joy welcomes future visitors and took the opportunity to compliment Paulsen on the work she had done to secure the arrangement. Emails sent to American Queen Voyages seeking comment were not returned before press time.

“It was a good thing, and I hope we have more,” Joy said.

During the stop of the American Queen, the largest passenger steamboat in the world, Mayor Brad Bark commented that few changes would need to be made to the Muscatine riverfront to accommodate the cruise ships. On Monday he said the only change likely needed would be dredging. Paulsen thanked all the city offices that worked together to prepare the riverfront and to make the visit possible. She said the city had done a great job having the riverfront dredged in anticipation of the ship’s arrival.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea for them to come to our riverfront,” Bark said. “I think we have one of the best riverfronts along the Mississippi River that is owned by the city. We really take good care of it, and we are thrilled to have them be part of our summer events.”

Paulsen said when the ships docked this year, the tours would be very similar to the tour that was held Oct. 22, 2022. She said the industry standard for the amount of money made by post communities was $135 per passenger that gets off. During the American Queen’s visit 350 passengers got off. She also said the amount didn’t take other factors into account such as the crew buying items and the bus drivers staying overnight.

While she wasn’t sure how much revenue the test docking brought to the area, she saw plenty of passengers returning to the ship with shopping bags. She knows several passengers stopped at the farmers market and that several had planned to order items from the vendors. Paulsen said quite a few people had come in from out of town to see the ship.

Vicksburg, Mississippi, reports that since 2018, the American Duchess and sister ship American Queen have brought more than $2 million to the local economy, according to an article in the Vicksburg Post. Laura Beth Strickland, director of Visit Vicksburg, did not return a call before press time requesting further information.