Age: 31
Home: Kenya
Career: Nine-time NCAA All-American at Arizona … three-time winner of Shamrock Shuffle 8k and two-time winner of Falmouth Road Race, Cherry Blossom 10-miler and BAA 10k.
This year: Third in BAA 10k; fourth in Utica Boilermaker 15k; fifth in Cherry Blossom 10-miler; sixth in Lilac Bloomsday 12k; seventh in Peachtree 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
