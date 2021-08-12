Quad-City Times sports reporter Steve Batterson talks about the Iowa Hawkeyes on the morning show at WMT radio.
Steve Batterson talks Hawkeyes
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Fairfield man involved in a fatal traffic collision on May 18, 2020 has been charged with second-degree murder with officials alleging he purposely caused the accident.
- Updated
LOUISA COUNTY — Three people were injured Thursday morning at the intersection of K Avenue and Highway 78 in Louisa County in a two-vehicle ac…
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Even with rain beginning to fall from the sky, George Taylor was out watering several of the potted plants around his house, but d…
MUSCATINE — The trial of a Muscatine man accused of the fatal stabbing a Wilton teen athlete at a party in Cedar County is scheduled to begin …
One person was killed and two more injured in a crash Tuesday evening at 2258 Delta Avenue in rural Muscatine County north of West Liberty.
MUSCATINE — Discussions on a proposed shooting range for county law enforcement was postponed until the Muscatine County Supervisors’ Aug. 16 …
The Muscatine Board of Education discussed Monday some of the updates that students and staff can expect for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.
The Muscatine School District announced this week all schools will provide free breakfasts and lunches to all students throughout the 2021-22 school year.
- Updated
MUSCATINE — Blain’s Farm & Fleet has been an established part of Muscatine for years – 20 to be exact – and the company is celebrating thi…
Sorry, seniors -- looks like those benefits might continue to let you down.