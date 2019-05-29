The Muscatine Soccer Club 04/05 Storm girls were crowned champions at the rainy May 11-12 SESA Midnight Cup. The team went undefeated on the weekend, scoring 20 goals while giving up just 1. The team is 10-0 on the spring season. Pictured, from left:
Front Row: Leila Assadi, Lyvia Hulsbrink, Isabel Buxbaum, Tess Santaniello, Lanie Weikert, Brooke Willems, Elly Manning, Sanaai Morel, Alexis Aguirre
Back Row: Allison Halligan, Libby Kamp, Ella Mayerhofer, Alivea Vigil, Grace Zorich, Kaitlyn Holmes, Darrah Ribbink, Deijah Vasquez,
Not Pictured: Gabby Lingle
