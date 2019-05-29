mus soccer

The Muscatine Soccer Club 04/05 Storm girls were crowned champions at the rainy May 11-12 SESA Midnight Cup. The team went undefeated on the weekend, scoring 20 goals while giving up just 1. The team is 10-0 on the spring season. Pictured, from left:

Front Row: Leila Assadi, Lyvia Hulsbrink, Isabel Buxbaum, Tess Santaniello, Lanie Weikert, Brooke Willems, Elly Manning, Sanaai Morel, Alexis Aguirre

Back Row: Allison Halligan, Libby Kamp, Ella Mayerhofer, Alivea Vigil, Grace Zorich, Kaitlyn Holmes, Darrah Ribbink, Deijah Vasquez,

Not Pictured: Gabby Lingle

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments