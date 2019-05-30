Wapello Summer Rec

Wapello is sponsoring a Summer Rec program for children. 

The city of Wapello and Louisa County Conservation are partnering to bring children some summertime fun in the form of "Earth Science Adventures."

Youth entering kindergarten through second grade are invited to attend Summer Rec from 9 a.m. to noon June 17-21 at South End Park. The program for youth entering third through sixth grades will be 9 a.m. to noon July 29-Aug. 2 at North End Park.

Participants will explore science topics by playing games, conducting experiments, making crafts, and exploring the outdoors. A snack is provided during each day of Summer Rec.

This program is free to all residents in the Wapello area. Participants must have a signed permission form, which are available at the library or at  LouisaCountyConservation.org.

For questions, contact Louisa County Conservation at 319-523-8381, email bprovost@lccb.org, or check out our website at LouisaCountyConservation.org

