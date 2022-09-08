Supervisors consider new essential service tax to fund ambulance

WAPELLO - The Wapello Community Ambulance Service (WCAS) has experienced a nearly 30 percent increase in calls over the past year, with much of the increase coming from calls outside of the community; and that could lead to county voters being asked to approve a new essential services tax.

Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine and several WCAS staff members and other city officials explained their dilemma to the Louisa County Board of Supervisors during its morning meeting on Tuesday.

According to Maine, who used the WCAS service calls this year as an example, the WCAS had received 424 total calls as of Sept 1. Of that number, 231 had been within the city, but 193 had been calls from outside the city limits.

He said that broke down to 54 percent of the city-operated service’s calls came from Wapello, while 46 percent were outside the city. That included mutual aid, paramedic assistance and other calls to help backup ambulance services in the Morning Sun and Columbus Junction/Letts/Grandview area, as well as Mediapolis and other parts of northern Des Moines County.

While revenue is often generated from those calls if there is a transport made, many do not result in a transport, meaning Wapello city residents are supporting other areas ambulance needs, Maine said.

He pointed out to the supervisors that Louisa County only provided around $37,000 in financial support, basically to cover ambulance calls outside of the city limits. The remainder of the WCAS’ budget comes from the revenue generated through its calls, donations and the taxes paid by Wapello residents.

Last year the WCAS ended the fiscal year about $4,000 in the black. However, with ambulances costing around $300,000; and the WCAS facing an upcoming need for a new unit, that level of net income will not be enough, Maine continued.

He suggested one option would be to implement a county wide support tax for ambulance services. The supervisors had previously discussed seeking voter approval for the tax, but had not moved forward.

Supervisor Chair Brad Quigley agreed the supervisors needed to consider such a proposal and supervisors Randy Griffin and Chris Ball indicated they agreed.

Quigley said a first step would be contact officials at Dorsey & Whitney, Des Moines, which previously provided the county with consulting services on the local option sales tax.

He said the consultants could provide more details on holding the required election and other details. The city officials agreed and a tentative conference was set for the supervisors meeting in a couple of weeks.

In other action, the supervisors:

• Approved a mutual assistance agreement with Muscatine County for sharing a county veterans affairs service officer;

• Met with county engineer Adam Shutt for his weekly report; and approved a cable upgrade along 142 Avenue;

• Approved $338,615 in claims.

The board also reaffirmed on a 2-0-1 vote its June 21 decision to remove Sam Willson from the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB). The board had accused Willson of malfeasance after he posted a social media comment critical of the LCCB’s current membership, which the supervisors appoint.

The supervisors acted after holding an Aug. 31 public hearing, which Willson had requested.

When contacted after Tuesday’s decision, Willson said he planned to talk with his attorney later this week before making any decision on filing a lawsuit over his dismissal.