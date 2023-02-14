The entire Fairport Fish Hatchery and the area around it have been nominated to become a historical district, Muscatine County Historical Preservation Commission chair Lynn Pruitt told the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors on Monday during his annual report to the board.

He also said that educational signs would go up at the hatchery and that fundraising was in progress for a memorial pavilion. He also explained members of the Friends of the Fish Hatchery group were continuing to implement educational trails on the grounds using a $47,368 Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) grant.

“We had nine members last year, and they were all actively involved,” Pruitt said.

The annual report discussed the Commission’s accomplishments in 2022 and discussed plans for 2023.

Pruitt also said the group was working on a historic transportation survey after receiving $21,000 from the state. Pruitt also reported that 128 books were sold and the proceeds were used for additional signage.

Initial surveys have been done in neighborhoods in Wilton and Nichols. Pruitt said the next step was a more intensive survey.

This coming year the commission will document declining towns in Muscatine County, as well as city meeting places. He said exploring the Muscatine County Fruit and Vegetable industry was high on the commission’s docket.

The Commission has been approached to host the Iowa Historic Preservation summit for 2023.

A Historic Preservation Month is planned for May, which will include a presentation to the Muscatine City Council.

The commission met 10 times in 2022 and had a quorum nine of those times. The commission also met with other historical preservation groups in the county.