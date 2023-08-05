The gunman who stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh's Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers in 2018 was sentenced to death for perpetrating the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The same federal jury that convicted 50-year-old Robert Bowers on 63 criminal counts recommended Wednesday that he be put to death for an attack whose impacts continue to reverberate nearly five years later.

A judge formally imposed the sentence on Thursday.

HENRIETTA LACKS: More than 70 years after doctors at Johns Hopkins Hospital took Henrietta Lacks' cervical cells without her knowledge, attorney Ben Crump said Monday a settlement was reached with Thermo Fisher, the biotechnology company that the family accused of reaping billions of dollars from a racist medical system. Tissue taken from the Black woman's tumor before she died of cervical cancer went on to become a cornerstone of modern medicine.

JOB MARKET: Job openings dropped to 9.6 million in June, the Labor Department said Tuesday, down slightly from the previous month but much lower than the 10.3 million in April.

TAX SEASON: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel announced Wednesday an effort to reduce the exorbitant load of paperwork at the IRS. Under the "paperless processing initiative," most taxpayers will be able to digitally submit tax documents and other communications to the IRS next filing season as the agency aims to go paperless by 2025.