Mike Furlong’s family has owned the 40 acres Aldon Creek vineyard sits on since 1855. While some of the grape juice the winery uses comes from elsewhere, he is particularly proud of the share of grapes grown on the property, a short walk from the winery.
LETTS — While practice makes perfect, when Diane Furlong thinks back to Ardon Creek Vineyard and Winery’s first bottle of wine, she still remembers how nervous she was about it.
“The first wine you make, it's got to be good,” Furlong said. “You've got to do well the first time or you may never get another chance.”
While she said they had some excellent consultants, there were some dicey moments. She remembered labeling bottles at the end of the season. They were finishing up the first run of their first wine, Nouveau.
“Labels were coming out too skinny; they were coming out too long,” Furlong said. “We were having to adjust the labeler to make it work. It was a nightmare. We pretty much had to label all 3,000 bottles by hand.”
One decade later, Diane and Mike Furlong, Ardon Creek’s owner, got some big news. They entered their Nouveau into a competition held by the Iowa Wine Growers Association. Out of 160 wines submitted by 31 Iowa wineries, 10 were given Double Gold awards — meaning that all judges awarded the wine a gold. Of the 10, a white, red, fruit and rosé were named best of show. Of those four, one was awarded the Governor’s Cup. And this year, that cup went to Ardon Creek.
“It's a very big deal to us,” Diane Furlong said. “And we got it this year. It feels good.”
The Governors Cup was not all they won. Ardon Creek’s Commission Man Red, Johanna, Lace Curtain and Red 52 received a silver medal. Their Holiday White received bronze.
