TaxSlayer Center in Moline suspends all events for 30 days

The TaxSlayer Center in Moline is postponing all scheduled concerts and other events for the next 30 days, including Quad City Steamwheelers foootball games and the Harlem Globetrotters show set for Sunday, March 22.

By the order of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, events that would draw more than 1,000 attendees are being suspended for the next 30 days as the COVID-19 disease continues to spread.

"All events are officially off for the next 30 days per the governor of Illinois,'' said Scott Mullen, executive director of the TaxSlayer Center. "We are working with event representatives to reschedule all events that fall within the window. Check back to our website for updates.''

Suspended events include:

March 18: One Night of Queen

March 20: TobyMac

March 22: The Harlem Globetrotters

March 29: WWE Live

April 17: JoJo Siwa

