Teresa Joyce Wilson

May 13, 1944-December 18, 2021

MUSCATINE -- Teresa Wilson, 77, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Premier Estates.

Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m., on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Teresa was born on May 13, 1944, in Muscatine, the daughter of Richard and Leona DeRiemacker Thomsen. She married Tom Wilson on August 30, 1969, in Buffalo. They later divorced.

She worked as a secretary for Eckhart Law Offices and Kent Feeds. She was a member of Ss. Mary Mathias Church.

Teresa enjoyed reading her many cookbooks. She was a great cook and enjoyed fixing meals for her family. She also enjoyed puzzles, reading, sewing clothes, playing games with her family, and sitting in her home in the county watching the farm life. She loved her great nieces and nephews.