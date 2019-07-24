Age: 22

Home: Eritrea

Career: Member of Eritrea IAAF World cross country team … top 10 in Carquefou 5,000 meters in both 2017 and 2018.

This year: Fifth in IFAM 5,000 meters.

At Bix: First appearance.

