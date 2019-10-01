"The Blair Witch Project" – I grant you this is a throwback to the 1990s, but it is a truly creepy movie. It tells the story of three filmmakers who get lost in the forest in Maine while filming a documentary about the infamous Blair Witch. This movie had arguably the best promotion I have ever seen; with many filmgoers believing the movie was actual footage of a doomed group.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments