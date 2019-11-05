Well, Halloween was kind of a bust this year.
That isn’t in any way an indictment of anyone, except maybe old man winter. On Halloween this year there was about three inches of snow on the ground and it was about 20 degrees that night. Kudos to the Salvation Army for opening its doors and giving eager trick-or-treaters a warm place to go.
With Halloween out of the way, we have officially entered the holiday season. It will just be a few weeks until Thanksgiving, then Christmas and finally New Year’s. I’ll tell you what — I’m really looking forward to seeing what this area has to offer for the holidays.
In Washington County, where I temporarily still live, the holiday season is a big deal. Halloween includes a trick-or-treat around the town square that usually ends at the community Y with a snack and pony rides. Here the Y had its celebration earlier in the week, but it was no less festive. I loved seeing all the people and businesses that came out to make the holiday a happy one for the youthful participants.
In Washington, the next big event is usually the lighted parade, which takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving. In Muscatine there is no wait for the festivities to continue. This weekend Muscatine Community College is hosting an independent film festival. Having been interested in independent filmmaking and the film industry in Iowa for several years, this is something I’m looking forward to.
On Nov. 10, the Muscatine Police Officer’s Association Toy Drive is being held. This is a great chance for the community to come together and ensure a merry Christmas for the less fortunate.
A little later this month, on Nov. 16, a holiday craft fair will be held at Rendezvous Catering. This is one of the things I really love about living in the Midwest. So many people share their artistic talent so you are able to buy completely unique gifts for people. A Handcrafted Christmas is being held Dec. 14 at the Muscatine Farmers market. I didn’t have a chance to really attend a market this last season. This will be a good time to do so.
That same weekend, Nov. 17, there will be the Downtown Muscatine Open House. This will be a good chance to meet some of the movers and shakers in the community and see what kinds of advances have been going on the area.
The one I really want to see is the Holiday Stroll on Dec. 6. The event has been going on for over 30 years and will include all the trappings of a community Christmas celebration, including the lighting of the community tree. There is nothing quite like a community getting out and celebrating the holidays together.
With all the stuff we have going on for the next few months, I’m sure we won’t be bored. A lot of people work to bring even one of these to the community. How do we thank them? Simple, by enjoying the events they have worked so hard to make happen. See you at the events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.