The Supreme Court has to save more than abortion access in Texas. It has to save itself

In the landmark ruling, Cooper vs. Aaron, the court noted that it was "settled doctrine" that the court was the final interpreter of the Constitution, and school officials, as well as state government officials, couldn't just disregard its rulings. The constitutional rights of children not to be discriminated against in school admission, as decided in the Brown case, "can neither be nullified openly and directly by state legislators or state executive or judicial officers nor nullified indirectly by them through evasive schemes for segregation," the court said.

That sounds scarily like what Texas lawmakers are trying to do. As lawyers from the Center for Reproductive Rights and other advocates point out in their petition to the Supreme Court, the Texas law is nothing less than an attempt to nullify a federal right through an evasive scheme.

That makes it all the more troubling that the majority of the Supreme Court did not vote to block this law, at least temporarily, before it went into effect. Leaving the law in place raises the possibility that some justices really are the "partisan hacks" that Justice Amy Coney Barrett publicly sought to assure people they are not. Does anyone doubt that the court would have stopped a state law enacted after the Brown decision that authorized private citizens to sue anyone integrating a school?