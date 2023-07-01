SIMONE BILES: USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that superstar Simone Biles plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August, her first event since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she decided to remove herself from multiple events to focus on her mental health.

JULIAN SANDS (1958-2023): Actor Julian Sands, who starred in several Oscar-nominated films in the late 1980s and '90s including "A Room With a View" and "Leaving Las Vegas," was found dead on a Southern California mountain five months after he disappeared while hiking, authorities said Tuesday. The 65-year-old actor was a longtime avid hiker who was reported missing Jan. 13.

JOHN GOODENOUGH (1922-2023): The University of Texas announced Monday that John Goodenough — who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work developing the lithium-ion battery, which transformed technology with rechargeable power for devices ranging from cellphones, computers and pacemakers to electric cars — died last Sunday. He was 100.

SAJAK REPLACEMENT: Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday that Ryan Seacrest will become the new "Wheel of Fortune" host after Pat Sajak's retirement next year. Seacrest and SPT said Seacrest signed a multiyear deal to host the long-running game show starting with Season 42.