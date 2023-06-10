PGA-LIV MERGER: The PGA Tour dropped its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia's LIV Golf venture on Tuesday and announced a stunning merger that creates a global operation featuring the world's top players backed by the Saudis' massive wealth. As part of the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia's golf interests, the sides dropped all lawsuits involving LIV Golf.

CNN NEWS: CNN chief executive Chris Licht, 51, was fired Wednesday morning. It was announced to the staff at the daily editorial meeting, the same place where Licht had said two days earlier that he would fight to earn their trust. His one-year tenure was marked by mounting problems, including declining viewership and profits, programming blunders and low morale among journalists at the network.

NBC NEWS: Chuck Todd said last Sunday that he will leave "Meet the Press" after a tumultuous near-decade of moderating the NBC political panel show, to be replaced in the coming months by Kristen Welker. Todd, 51, told viewers that "I've watched too many friends and family let work consume them before it was too late" and that he'd promised his family he wouldn't do that.

PAT ROBERTSON (1930-2023): Pat Robertson, a religious broadcaster who turned a tiny Virginia station into the global Christian Broadcasting Network, tried a run for president and helped make religion central to Republican Party politics in America through his Christian Coalition, died Thursday. He was 93. Robertson's death was confirmed in an email by his broadcasting network. No cause was given.