Mindy Stark

July 21, 1953-April 15, 2019

MUSCATINE — Thomas J. Hanson, 65, of Muscatine passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend David McIntosh will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will follow the committal service at the Hillcrest Baptist Church.

Thomas was born on July 21, 1953, in Dubuque, the son of Frank and Margaret Kactro Hanson. He married Theresa Gerels on August 4, 1990, in Muscatine.

He was a forklift driver retiring from Wilson’s Foods.

He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He was a fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and enjoyed sports.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Theresa Hanson, of Muscatine; one son, James Rieff and wife, Elizabeth, of Genoa, Illinois; three grandchildren, Bella, Lilly, and Aiden; two brothers, Bill Hanson and wife, Valerie, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Bob Hanson of Oregon; six sisters, Julie Duggan and husband, Tim, of Dubuque, Connie Bennett and husband, Brian, of Cedar Rapids, Kathy Pfeiler and husband, Joe, of Dubuque, Elizabeth Hanson of Boulder, Nevada, and Margaret (Peg) Hanson and Jane Hanson, both of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

