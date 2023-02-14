The names of three people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon have not been released, according to the Iowa State Patrol, nor have the names of six others who were injured in the accident.

Little information was available Monday morning. According to the release, at about 2:25 p.m. Sunday Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident reported at or near the intersection of Highway 38 and 155th Street in Muscatine County. On arrival, deputies reported a white 2019 Toyota Highlander and a black Dodge Ram were located in a field northeast of the intersection. The Toyota was occupied by seven passengers while the Dodge was occupied by two.

At the time of the release, three fatalities were confirmed and all other victims were taken to either Trinity Hospital in Muscatine or the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City via ground ambulance or helicopter. Deputies were reportedly still on the scene investigating the accident.

The Iowa State Patrol crash report says that the Toyota was traveling eastbound on F70 while the Dodge was traveling northbound on Highway 38. The report said the Toyota failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the Dodge.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton EMS, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, Durant Ambulance, West Liberty Ambulance, University of Iowa AirCare and Medforce Air Medical.