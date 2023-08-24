University of Iowa field hockey seniors Esme Gibson, Sofie Stribos and sophomore Mia Magnotta were named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors List, it was announced Wednesday.

Last season, the trio led the Hawkeyes (12-8) to an NCAA Elite Eight appearance.

Gibson was an NFHCA Second-Team All-American, NFHCA First-Team All-West Region honoree and second-team All-Big Ten selection a season ago. The Worcestershire, England, native recorded 18 starts, logged 1,114 minutes while playing the duration of eight games, finishing with four goals and four assists.

Stribos, a third-year starter, recorded starts in all 20 games logging 1,009 minutes. The Belgium native scored three goals with four assists, recording 10 points last season.

Magnotta made her season debut last year in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament against Michigan, tallying her first career win in the NCAA Sweet 16 in a shootout victory over Virginia. She recorded a career-high four saves in the Elite Eight shootout loss against Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes, ranked seventh in the Penn Monto/ NFHCA preseason poll, open the season with the ACC/ Big Ten Challenge in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Iowa will face No. 12 Wake Forest on Friday and defending champion and No. 1 North Carolina on Sunday.

