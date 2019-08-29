Cross country
Both the boys and girls cross country teams for Columbus and Wapello saw action in Iowa City on Thursday at the University of Iowa's Ashton cross country course.
Wapello's boys team placed fifth. Their top finisher was Aiden Housman, who navigated the course in 17:56.3, good for 10th overall. Tristan Kauffman was the next Indian runner to cross the finish line, taking 24th in a time of 19:13.2. Other Wapello runners to finish were Christopher Ewart (33rd), Brian Redmond (35th) and Jesse Parish (37th).
The Arrow girls did not register a score as only three runners competed. But they were led by Evelyn Peck, who took 44th with a time of 25:47.7. The other two competitors weren't far behind as Eryka Dickey took 46th and Madi Lundvall 47th.
The Columbus team chose to run in the junior varsity race.
“This is just a beginning meet for a very young team, and I want to see us run against appropriate competition,” Riley said in an email. “I sure saw us compete tonight. It’s the only JV race we will run our varsity runners in.”
Issac Acosta finished fourth in the boys JV race with a time of 19:29.3. For the girls, Van Iang took 40th, running the course in 26:32.7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.