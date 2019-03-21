BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Wapello takes first at Steve Roth Relays: Out of the eight Class C teams that competed at the event held in Washington, the Wapello Indians accumulated the most team points with 188. Columbus Community finished fifth with 51.

The Indians had a number of first-place finishers, including T.J. Dirth won both the shot put with a throw of 45 feet, 6 inches and discus (142 feet, 11 inches) while teammate Keaton Mitchell finished right behind him in the discus. Caden Thomas took first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.99 seconds and Aiden Housman achieved victory in the 3200, coming in at 10:39.18.

Wapello had relay teams that won the 4x200-meter relay (Columbus took second), sprint medley, 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay, 800 sprint medley and the the 4x.25-meter weight man's relay.

