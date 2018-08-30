Cross Country
Wapello boys 7th, girls 10th at Williamsburg: Aiden Housman placed second to lead the Wapello boys to a 7th place team finish at the Williamsburg Invitational Thursday.
Housman finished the race in 17 minutes, 37 seconds, 32 seconds behind Center Point-Urbana's Luke Post. Tristan Kauffman placed 14th in 18 minutes, 37 seconds, while Christopher Ewart placed 33rd in 19 minutes, 46 seconds for the Indians.
Center Point-Urbana won the invite.
On the girls side, the Arrows placed 10th out of 12 teams as a team led by Evelyn Peck, who placed 29th in 23 minutes, 45 seconds. Emma Reid followed close behind with a 31st place finish in 24 minutes, 2 seconds.
Williamsburg won the girls division.
Wilton boys 10th, girls 11th: Zach Hein finished 21st in 18 minutes, 32.59 seconds to lead the Wilton boys cross country team to a 10th place finish at the Iowa City Regina Invitational.
Ethan Bailey was the next Beaver runner to finish, and his time of 20 minutes, 38.55 seconds placed him 75th, while Isaac Hunter wasn't far behind at 81st in 20 minutes, 56.12 seconds. West Liberty placed 11th in the team race, and Columbus Community was 13th.
On the girls side, Linsey Ford led the Beavers with a 39th place finish in 23 minutes, 56.08 seconds. Wilton placed 11th out of 11 teams at the invitational.
Emmy Drake placed 58th in 24 minutes, 46.99 seconds, and Abby Brown placed 74th in 25 minutes, 51.62 seconds.
Volleyball
Durant wins in straight sets: The Durant volleyball team cruised by Mid-Prairie Wellman in straight sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-9, to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Wildcats have yet to drop a set this season.
Durant (2-0) hit the road on Saturday and face off with Ankeny Centennial (7-1).
West Liberty wins tight match: The West Liberty volleyball team improved to 5-1 on the year with a four-set win over West Branch. Each set was close, but the Comets ultimately prevailed despite dropping the opening set and won 21-25, 25-22, 26-25, 25-23.
With the match tied at one set apiece, the Comets rattled off a gutsy 3-0 run to end the third set and take control for good. They jumped out to a 13-7 lead in the fourth set and ultimately hung on to win.
