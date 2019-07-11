Baseball
In just third loss of season, Wilton suffers big loss to Fairfield: The Fairfield Trojans hit two home runs that produced five scores before the Class 2A top-ranked Beavers could record the second out of the first inning. By the time the second inning started, the Trojans plated 13 batters and scored eight on their way to an eventual 17-3 win over the Beavers in five innings.
When the Beavers eventually got out of the first inning it was already their biggest deficit on the season, which until that point had been a five-run deficit to Davenport North in a game Wilton ended losing by three back on June 14th.
In the second inning against the Trojans, Jared Townsend hit a two-run home run to give Wilton their first runs of the game. For Townsend, it was the second consecutive game in which he's homered as he smacked a grand slam for Wilton in last night's 10-4 win over Monticello.
The loss drops the Beavers' overall season record to 22-3.
