June 19, 1952-May 5, 2020

MUSCATINE — Timothy Mark Nelson, 67, of Muscatine, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Tim was born June 19, 1952, in Lexington, Nebraska, the son of Raymond and Margaret Nelson. He graduated from East High School with the class of 1970. Tim went on to study business at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, where he met his wife, Debbie Sue Krinke. The two were united in marriage at the Methodist Church in Lamberton, Minn., in 1974.

Early on, Tim found his professional passion in banking, beginning at Northwestern Bank in Sioux City. In 1987, Tim moved his family of four to LaPorte, Ind., to further his banking career. From there, Tim and family moved to Muscatine as senior vice president of First National Bank, retiring there after 23 years in 2017 for a total banking career of just under 50 years. Tim and wife, Debbie, made one last move to Pella, Iowa, in November 2019.