Togepi is a little bundle of spunk! She thinks she's a big girl and invincible. She loves playing and running... View on PetFinder
Togepi
FAIRPORT — Two Muscatine residents were killed Sunday night after being ejected from a vehicle in which they were riding along Highway 22.
MUSCATINE – Whether it be through their church or through their businesses, Alex and Rachel Shoppa were seen as generous members of their comm…
LOWDEN – The Iowa State Patrol is not listing the names of two people involved in a fatal motorcycle accident Sunday in the 2300 block of Old …
Dylan Woodruff scored five rushing touchdowns and Casey Short added two rushing and two passing for the Wapello football team as the Indians pulled to 1-1 on the season by thumping Louisa-Muscatine at home, 60-21.
The Class 3A third-ranked West Liberty Comets needed just one set over the minimum to take the Muscatine Invitational on Saturday at MHS. The Muskies' only loss came in the title match against the Comets. Durant also participated but didn't make it out of pool play.
MUSCATINE — Jorge Duenez opened his barber shop Monday, but he has been studying the art and science of hairstyle for many years, beginning at…
This week's prep of the week, West Liberty sophomore Sophie Buysse, provides the Comets with all-around play on the court as well as some laughs along the way.
The Muscatine girls swimming and diving team won seven of the 11 swimming events at the Muscatine Kickoff Invitational on Saturday. That was enough to give the Muskies the win with a team score of 366 points.
Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Mus…
WAPELLO — The Wapello High School football team saw junior Dylan Woodruff and Casey Short each score five touchdowns in a 60-21 rout of the Lo…