Name: Tom Steyer
Age: 62
City, state: Burlingame, Calif.
Known for: A long-time Democratic fundraiser and activist, Steyer is also known for his campaign, Need to Impeach, which advocates for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
In January, Steyer visited Iowa to announce he would not run for president. “Most people come to Iowa around this time to announce their campaign for the presidency. But I’m proud to be here to announce that I will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to remove a president,” Steyer said in Iowa.
On July 9, 2019, he announced his candidacy for the nation's highest office in a video posted on Twitter.
