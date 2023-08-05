Over the next several months, members of the Louisa Regional Solid Waste Agency (LRSWA) could be scrambling to determine how or if the Louisa County Transfer Station in Wapello will continue to operate.

The agency has faced the potential closing of the station before, but several issues have been building the past few months that make the station’s continued operation uncertain again, according to discussions Tuesday during the agency’s quarterly meeting.

One of the key headaches is meeting a Jan. 1 deadline from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to comply with a 100-year floodplain restriction.

According to earlier discussions, revised floodplain maps revealed the transfer station is located within the 100-year floodplain of Otter Creek, which is not allowed under current federal and state rules.

The DNR proposed the transfer station could remain in its current location, if the LRSWA constructed a berm around the facility. That berm was initially expected to be completed last year, but an extension was granted by the DNR.

Agency officials estimated the berm could have cost around $800,000; and because of that high cost eventually proposed an alternative.

Under that alternate plan, the LRSWA proposed hauling in dirt to elevate a portion of the station yard east of the scale house above the 100-year flood level.

It would then construct a three-sided concrete bunker to store recyclables, E-waste and other ancillary waste.

The agency would also sweep out its loadout bay daily and store that material in a transfer trailer.

In a July 6 email to transfer station manager Joellen Schantz, Chad Stobbe, DNR environmental specialist, explained the DNR was willing to accept the alternative plan and grant another extension to Jan. 1.

However, Stobbe indicated in the email that he was uncertain everyone involved were on the same page and apparently wrote the email to specifically identify the steps the LRSWA had to take to obtain the extension.

Although the Louisa County Secondary Roads Department has assisted the LRSWA by hauling ditch-clearing fill to the transfer station, the agency must still find the financing to pay for the costs related to the alternative plan.

The LRSWA is also facing increased costs for needed repairs of a concrete backwall at the garbage building. That building could also possibly be moved to the elevated east site, or a new building possibly constructed on the elevated site.

Additional semi-tractor and trailer costs, possible scale repairs and other work could also help drain the agency’s current $336,280 account balance.

Agency chair Brad Quigley estimated getting all the work completed that is necessary could cost around $500,000,

“This group has to make a decision,” he said.

The members agreed to get firmer cost estimates for all the needed work and meet again on Aug. 8 to plan its next steps.

In other action, the agency members:

Agreed to table a decision on revising its bylaws, after agreeing the old bylaws that had been adopted in 1973 needed to be reviewed more closely;

Learned the agency’s insurance pool was now requiring agency staff to have fire extinguisher and Haz-Mat training;

Received an update on needed repairs at the former county landfill.