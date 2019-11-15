MUSCATINE – The Trinity Muscatine Friends held their 65th annual meeting on Sept. 18 at Geneva Golf and Country Club. Eighty members and guests were in attendance to review the past year’s accomplishments and elect officers and directors for the new year.
President Holly Oppelt called the meeting to order. Angie Johnson, Trinity Muscatine Executive Director, thanked the Friends for many hours of volunteering and continued support for the hospital and clinics. She updated the members on forthcoming changes as well as continuing strategies and services to our community.
The meeting continued with the election of officers and directors. The 2019/2020 Executive Board is as follows: Pam Heidbreder, President; Judy Ward, Treasurer; Cindy Homoelle, Secretary and Nominating; Cindy Hawk, Health Education Fund; Susan Eversmeyer, Project Planning; Kris Weis, Window Box Manager; and Holly Oppelt, Past President. Directors are: Pam Brown, Susan Cradick, Dottie Drake, Julia Elliott, Sharon Flake, Shirley Herlein, Ruthann Hoffman, Ruth Ann Hunt, Kathy Johnson, Susan Krieger, Vicki Lawhead, Nancy Tietge, and Mary Whitacre.
Julia Elliott, Volunteer Hours Tabulation Chairman, handed out awards for those reaching milestone hours. Total volunteer hours for the past year were 8,834. The Window Box volunteers were thanked by Dottie Drake for hard work in getting to learn a new POS system as well as making shop changes. The new system was installed last October.
Guest speaker, Ron Knopik, Deputy Director Port Louisa Refuse, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, presented an interesting program on butterflies after lunch was served. It was a very nice afternoon for all in attendance.
If you would like to find out how you can become a member of a volunteer member, just call Thresa Fix, Executive Assistant and Friends Liaison, at 563-264-9201. You’ll be glad you did! The Trinity Muscatine Friends would love to have you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.