Former President Donald trump appeared before a judge Thursday at E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C., where he pleaded not guilty to four felony counts related to his efforts to undo his presidential election loss in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. the indictment was filed Tuesday by Justice department special counsel Jack Smith. trump was released as the case proceeds. above, trump arrives Thursday afternoon at Ronald Reagan Washington National airport before his court hearing.