Trump boat parade a success
The Muscatine Trump 2020 boat parade on Sept. 5 at the Muscatine riverfront on the Mississippi River far exceeded the organizer's expectations.

The group had pre-estimated having 50 boats in the parade. The official count was 118 boats and there were an estimated 500 people in the parade.

There were also an estimated 500 people on shore between those standing and those in parked cars along the riverfront, many of whom honked their horns in support of the parade.

