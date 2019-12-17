Position: Offensive line

Hometown: Byron, Illinois

High school: Byron

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 298

Rivals rating: Three stars

247Sports rating: Three stars

Committed: March 8, 2019

Other power-five offers: Illinois, Purdue

Primary recruiter: Brian Ferentz

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments