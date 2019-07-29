Muscatine soccer

The 02/03 Girls of the Muscatine Soccer Club went undefeated in the College Search Kickoff in Muscatine on Thursday, July 25, and Friday, July 26. Game one versus Minnesota Rush was a 3-1 win. The second game was a shutout 4-0 win against Fire SC from Minneapolis, MN. The third game was a 9-2 win over Southern Minnesota Select from Eyota, MN. Players and coaches have all received positive recruitment feedback from several colleges that were attending to scout future players. Pictured, from left, front row: Jenna McLaughlin, Kiley Randoll, Abby Kemper, Libby Kamp, and Olivia Bowman. Back row: Perla Rios, Sophia Thomas, Grace Bode, Ashlyn McGinnis, Natalie Lingle, Jaide Schmelzer, Katie Woodward, Megan Hammond, Sofia Calderon, Uda Kimba, Faith Rains, and Abbey Rhoades.
