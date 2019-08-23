MUSCATINE — United Way of Muscatine is hosting its 13th Annual Day of Caring on September 25, 2019.

United Way is working with corporate partners from around the community to engage volunteers. This is a unique opportunity for businesses, service clubs, churches and friends to come together to complete a meaningful service project for a local nonprofit agency or an area resident who needs a helping hand.

Volunteer opportunities range from helping with home projects for the elderly, cleaning local parks and working with non-profit agencies in the Muscatine community. Volunteers can participate for a half or full day with breakfast and lunch provided.

As the number of volunteers grows for this event, United Way is able to make more of an impact in the community. 

To volunteer or if you know of someone who would benefit from a helping hand on a project, please contact Nichole Sorgenfrey at nichole@unitedwaymuscatine.org or 563-263-5963, no later than September 3. Volunteers may also look for team registrations at your place of employment. Additional details are available at unitedwaymuscatine.org/dayofcaring.

