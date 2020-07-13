Update: Late-night search for missing girl comes up empty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Acting on a tip, law enforcement officials searched an area along South Concord Street south of River Drive late Monday night in hopes of finding missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport.

More than 100 people congregated at the junction of the two streets but went home disappointed after midnight when the search ended unsuccessfully.

Family members and friends of the Breasia Terrell family were in the crowd. Members of the Davenport Police Department and Scott County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.

Police officials would not comment on any developments Monday night.

Earlier in the day, investigators searched an apartment at 2744 E. 53rd St., and found property belonging to Henry Earl Dinkins, who was arrested on a sex offender violation, a class D felony. He has not been charged in the disappearance of Breasia or named by police as a suspect.

Also on Monday, dozens of people spread out over Credit Island looking for some signs of the girl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0