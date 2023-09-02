The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that the 2023 running of the Pearl City Vintage Market will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last year's inaugural market saw over 2,000 people in attendance. For a full list of vendors who will attend the Market and updates, visit www.muscatine.com/events.
David Hotle
Muscatine editor/reporter
