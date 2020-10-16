Wapello council approves relief request to cover emergency services

Officials did not indicate how the items would be placed for sale or other procedures.

A $1 per hour salary increase for assistant city clerk Cindy Bockes was also approved by the council. Bockes’ new hourly rate will be $19.16, beginning Oct. 16.

The city’s personnel policy was also amended to allow a floating holiday for all salaried employees of the police department who work a city holiday. Under the new policy, any floating holiday earned would need to be used in that fiscal year.

Officials said the only current officers the new policy would affect were police chief Brandon Marquardt and assistant chief Ed Parker.

In other police department discussion, Parker reported that Wapello School Resource Officer Dakoda Aplara was doing well in the new position, although it was keeping him busier than he had initially thought it would.

Parker also reported that Jaime Benitez, owner of the PAWA Trailer Park, had started cleaning the area and renovating some of the remaining trailers in the park.

The city won a court order earlier this year requiring Benitez to complete the work by early October. Although Mayor Shawn Maine indicated Benitez had waited until the last minute to begin the work, he was willing to overlook that point.