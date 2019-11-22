WAPELLO — Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine acknowledged during the city council meeting on Thursday that he was stumped when he was recently asked by a citizen about possibly renting the city’s ambulance barn.
“I didn’t know (an answer). We really don’t have a policy for how we handle it and I think it’s important we get a (use) policy in place,” he said.
Wapello took over the barn and other physical property after acquiring the non-profit Wapello Ambulance Service in 2018.
Responding to a question from Maine, former Wapello Ambulance Service Director Cindy Small, who now contracts with the city to administer the city-owned service, told the council the nonprofit status of the earlier service limited how the barn was used.
Small said that as a nonprofit the Wapello Ambulance Service was not assessed property taxes. However, if it had rented the barn it could have faced property taxes.
Instead, Small said local groups that conducted business-type meetings, such as the Louisa County Public Health Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Louisa County E911 Board and similar groups were offered the building at no charge.
In addition, the ambulance service staff was able to use the building for no charge.
In some cases, when other groups were allowed to use the building, Small said she could tell there had been disturbances in restricted areas and other problems and warned the council about opening the building to excessive public use.
Her son, Eric Small, who serves on the council, agreed.
“I don’t want it to be another (Briggs) Civic Center,” he said.
Other council members agreed and said he would ask the council’s community protection committee to research the issue and develop a recommendation that ambulance service officials could review before being presented to the council.
In other action, the council:
- Approved a resolution transferring $325 from the Water Fund and $325 from the Sewer Fund to the city’s Debt Service Fund for a city bond payment;
- Approved a resolution to advance a $190,000 payment from the city’s Local Option Sales Tax (LSOT) Fund to the Capital Project Fund to use for a water main construction project in the Industrial Park. The funds will be restored to the LOST Fund from TIF (tax increment financing) revenue that will eventually be collected through the city’s Urban Renewal Area. That funding was identified as part of a Fiscal Year 20-21 TIF Indebtedness Certification that was also approved by the council;
- Approved a $203,408 payment to SulzCo, LLC, Muscatine, for work related to a sewer separation project.
Maine also updated the council and others at the meeting on the status of two downtown buildings that had previously been identified as dangerous buildings and eventually acquired by the city.
Maine said the city would be following through with a partial grant-funded demolition of 308 N. Second and would seek a new grant in February to restore the building.
The city will also seek a grant to renovate 302 Van Buren.
He said when the two buildings are eventually rehabilitated, the city is hopeful they can attract interest and eventually be used for retail space.
