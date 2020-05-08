Wapello moves step closer to solid waste fee hike

During an April 2 council meeting, officials said they had observed a couch, microwave, two pickups filled with trash and other debris strewn around the trailer park. They claimed Benitez was violating the court order that required him to comply with city nuisance and trash ordinances and sent him notification to clean up the area.

At Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Shawn Maine distributed photos that he had taken earlier in the evening and which he claimed showed Benitez had not complied.

“It has not changed and there may be more trash,” Maine said.

The council agreed and directed Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt to initiate action against Benitez for violation of a court order.

Meanwhile, citing an earlier email he had sent in a response to a reporter’s questions, Maine defended the city’s action against Benitez, who bought the trailer park in 2017 from former Wapello Police Chief Wayne Crump.

Although Benitez had earlier argued the trailer park was in bad shape when he bought it, Maine said Crump had complied with city orders.

“We had many discussions with Wayne when he owned (the park) and he did what we asked,” Maine said, adding that included removing debris, mowing, removing junk vehicles and other actions.