Wapello moves step closer to solid waste fee hike

WAPELLO — A $1 increase in Wapello’s solid waste collection fee is one step closer to final adoption after the city council approved the second reading of an ordinance amendment Thursday.
Although there was no discussion about the increase at Thursday’s meeting, during earlier meetings the increase had been tied to a Fiscal Year 2021 budget shortfall and maintenance costs at the city’s yard waste site.
The proposed increase, which will boost the current $12 monthly fee to $13, must still pass one additional reading and then be published before it can go into effect.
The council also agreed to seek additional legal action against a Muscatine man who pleaded guilty on March 2 to one count of failing to comply with the city’s dangerous building ordinance.
The charge was related to the condition of several mobile homes Jaime Benitez owns in the PAWA Trailer Park in Wapello.
According to online court records and city officials, Benitez was fined $200 and court costs, received a 10-day suspended jail sentence and was ordered to comply with city ordinances during a one-year suspension by Louisa County Magistrate Roger Huddle.
Nineteen other charges for maintaining dangerous buildings were dismissed.
However, one month after settling that case, city officials reported they had opened a new investigation against Benitez for failing to clean up trash and other debris in the trailer park.
During an April 2 council meeting, officials said they had observed a couch, microwave, two pickups filled with trash and other debris strewn around the trailer park. They claimed Benitez was violating the court order that required him to comply with city nuisance and trash ordinances and sent him notification to clean up the area.
At Thursday’s meeting, Mayor Shawn Maine distributed photos that he had taken earlier in the evening and which he claimed showed Benitez had not complied.
“It has not changed and there may be more trash,” Maine said.
The council agreed and directed Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt to initiate action against Benitez for violation of a court order.
Meanwhile, citing an earlier email he had sent in a response to a reporter’s questions, Maine defended the city’s action against Benitez, who bought the trailer park in 2017 from former Wapello Police Chief Wayne Crump.
Although Benitez had earlier argued the trailer park was in bad shape when he bought it, Maine said Crump had complied with city orders.
“We had many discussions with Wayne when he owned (the park) and he did what we asked,” Maine said, adding that included removing debris, mowing, removing junk vehicles and other actions.
Maine said the city’s actions against Benitez only came after he had ignored repeated city requests to maintain the property.
“We’ve been sending letters to Mr. Benitez for well over a year,” Maine wrote in his email, explaining extensions had been granted, but the owner had failed to work with the city.
After apparently ignoring the latest warning, city officials said they would let the courts handle it again.
“It’s out of hand and we (are) not getting much cooperation from the landowner,” Maine said Thursday.
In other action, the council:
- Agreed to purchase a used ambulance for $106,000, using a loan and funds received when the city assumed management of the former nonprofit service to cover the price.
- Scheduled a May 21 public hearing to discuss a proposed $207,000 loan to purchase a new street sweeper.
- Appointed three reserve police officers to the Wapello Reserve Officer Unit.
- Accepted a $52,734 bid from Manatts Inc., Camanche, to resurface two blocks of South Main Street.
