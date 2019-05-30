WAPELLO —  Wapello Specialty Care has been named to the National Nursing Home Quality Care Collaborative Honor Roll, which recognizes the facility's  performance on the Nursing Home Compare long-stay quality measures.

Nursing homes on honor roll have achieved a quality measure composite score which is aligned with the top 10 percent of nursing homes in the U.S. and have demonstrated a focus on safety and quality. 

"We applaud the hard work of Wapello Specialty Care and its commitment to its residents and staff to provide excellent long-term care,” said Deanna Curry, quality improvement manager with Telligen Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization. 

Wapello Specialty Care is a non-profit, 49-bed skilled nursing facility offering rehabilitation services, skilled nursing care, long term care and hospice care. Wapello Specialty Care is owned and operated by West Des Moines-based Care Initiatives, Iowa’s largest not-for-profit skilled nursing care and senior care provider. 

