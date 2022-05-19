Wapello's McDonough takes second in Class 1A shot put

DES MOINES — Placing second in the shot put at the Class 1A state track and field meet gave Wapello’s Ryan McDonough a new perspective on the sport.

The Indians’ junior made his state track and field debut on Thursday at Drake Stadium in Des Moines and used his final throw of 52 feet, 4 inches, to clinch the second-best distance in his class.

“Coming in, I was really nervous,” McDonough said. “I got a PR by four feet (at the state-qualifying meet) and was like, ‘Am I really this good?’ I started off slow. But fixed what I needed to for the finals, put everything together, and got it to go off the way I wanted it to.”

“But coming here and competing against the state’s best is awesome. I’ve never made it to state in anything. That was really nerve-racking. But I just tried to stay within my element and not worry about what everyone else was doing.”

Contrary to his feelings coming into the season, throwing on the Wapello track and field team has become serious business to McDonough.

“I never really focused on track too much,” he said. “It was just one of those things. I went out for it and tried my best. But next year, I’m going to take it more seriously and go after some PRs. It’s more serious now. I will use this as motivation and put the work in to get ready for next year.”

The Columbus Wildcats' Kaden Amigon took seventh in the long jump. He beat his qualifying distance by over seven inches. The sophomore sat atop the field in the 1A boys long jump, which gave him three more jumps in the final round.

He will also advance to Saturday’s finals in the 200, where his time of 23 seconds flat was fifth-best. Amigon set PRs in the 200 and 100 (11.61). But in the 100, he finished one-tenth of a second out of the eighth and final spot in the finale.

Wapello’s Jake Gustison did advance in the boys 1A 100, where his 11.49-second race placed seventh to secure one of the last spots in the finals on Saturday. Columbus’ Jeff Hoback also raced in the 100. The junior ended up in 21st (12.06).

“It’s always exciting coming here,” Gustison said. “It’s such a great environment, and the crowd goes wild. It’s fun to be here.”

The junior will race on the Indians’ 400 and 800 relay teams on Friday.

The Wildcats also had a 3,200-meter relay. The team of Isaac Acosta, Tyler Humison, Damian Vergara and Freddy Vergara ran a season-best time of 8:32.91 to win their flight and improve upon their seed by nine spots.

Acosta led off the relay by running the team's fastest leg (2:06.34) as three of the four Wildcats ran times under 2:10.

Wapello’s Lindsy Massner ran in the girls 1A 100 and 200. Massner PR’d in the 200, running a 26.97, which placed fourth to put her in Saturday's finals. Her 13.51-second effort in the 100 placed 10th. The cutoff to make it to the finals was 13.47.

Massner qualified in the maximum four events and will also be running on a pair of Arrow relays over the next two days.

Massner placed 10th in the 100 (13.15), which was four-tenths of a second slow of what was the cutoff to advance.

Dylan Woodruff placed 11th (52.17) in the 400 for Wapello.

Louisa-Muscatine’s Kaylee Corbin finished 22nd in the 2A girls shot put with a throw of 32-5.

Muskies’ Recker, sprinters miss spots in finals

Muscatine’s Nolan Recker was runner-up in the Class 4A discus a season ago, but the Muscatine senior missed the cut to advance to the final eight and get three more throws.

Recker ended in ninth with a throw of 159-5, which missed the all-important eighth place by an inch. He'll compete in the 4A shot put on Friday.

Muscatine had a pair of sophomore sprinters compete in the 100 and 200 in Ty Cozad and Avery Schroeder, though neither would advance past the preliminary round.

Schroeder placed 21st in the 100 with a PR time of 13.38. She also took 22nd in the 200 (27.54).

Cozad took 12th place in the 100, running it in 11.49 seconds, a personal best for him. His 200 time of 23.37 put him 18th.

Cozad still runs in the Muscatine distance medley, which will race on Friday.

But for the sophomore making his debuts at the state meet, the experience was worth the while.

“It’s insane,” Cozad said. “I’ve never experienced anything at the state level like this. It’s really cool to be out here and go against other great athletes from around the state. I’ve raced some really fast kids all year, but not in an atmosphere like this. I walked in here and was like, ‘Wow.’

“The goal now is to work hard and come back and place in (the 100 and 200).”

