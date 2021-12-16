Watch now: Big fire in Muscatine
Muscatine and Fruitland firefighters were called Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. to reports of a fire in a home at 1706 Stewart Road. On arrival, …
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Deer hunters found a dead mountain lion with a broken snare around its neck in east-central Iowa, state wildlife offici…
Here we go again.
MUSCATINE — Two Weeks of Love ended with a bang on Friday afternoon, when Troy “Stinky” Philpott dropped off boxes upon boxes of food that wer…
MUSCATINE — While it is too late in the year to amend the City of Muscatine ordinance regarding snow removal, the Muscatine City Council Thurs…
MUSCATINE — A 68-year-old Muscatine man is being held under $15,000 cash-only bond in the Muscatine County Jail after being arrested Monday fo…
MUSCATINE — No comments were made Thursday evening during a public hearing regarding the lowering of a franchise fee the city collects and the…
CONESVILLE — When Charles and Christine Van Luyn heard the story of a man in Kentucky who lost his wife during the recent string of tornadoes …
The threat for damaging wind and even tornadoes is increasing across the state of Iowa. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know to prepare for the afternoon and evening hours.
MUSCATINE — Muscatine Fire Department put out a house fire on Sunday.